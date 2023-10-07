2 Oak Park High School students shot after homecoming football game

Two Oak Park High School students were injured in a shooting after their homecoming football game Friday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a possible fight in the high school parking lot at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 6. Arriving officers heard multiple gunshots and witnessed a large group of students flee in multiple directions, police say.

Oak Park Public Safety Officers say victims were not immediately located, but bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

The police department was then contacted and advised of two victims who suffered gunshot wounds at an area hospital. Both victims are Oak Park School District students and are in stable condition.

The Oak Park School High School's homecoming football game began Friday at 6 p.m. according to the district. The victims were shot in the parking lot at the end of the game, the district says.

Police are not releasing possible suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau is actively investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau (248)691-7511 or (248)691-7513.