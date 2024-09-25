Oak Park Library closed while awaiting pest control inspection

On the heels of a bug discovery that closed the Royal Oak Library over the weekend, a nearby library is currently closed while it awaits an inspection from a pest control company.

According to the Oak Park Library, the building was inspected Tuesday due to "customer concerns and OSHA recommendations." During that inspection, "concerns were noted."

These unspecified concerns led to the library contacting a pest control company to inspect the building and determine if further action is needed. It is not clear if bugs were actually found inside the library.

Related article

The library was closed for the remainder of Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday. Once the inspection results are received, a decision on when to reopen will be made.

Over the weekend, the Royal Oak Library closed after a bug, later identified as a cockroach, was found in a DVD case that had been returned overnight.

Following a pest inspection that found no evidence of insects or an infestation, the library reopened Monday afternoon.