Oak Park's newest coffee shop Mother Handsome opens soon

A few months after a new concept announced it was launching in the former Berkley Coffee and Oak Park Dry spot, Mother Handsome is prepping to open.

Mother Handsome opens June 20. For now, the cafe will be open with coffee and pastries from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plans to expand operations after a liquor license is approved.

The plan is to have coffee earlier in the day and pizza and alcohol in the evening.

Mother Handsome, which is owned by the same people who own Ferndale's Detroit Fleat, took over the space on 11 Mile several months after Berkley Coffee shuttered its doors and sold off its inventory. Though it will be a new business, the owner of Berkley Coffee will continue to roast beans for Mother Handsome.

"Keeping the previous owner on to roast for us means that our whole bean offerings will still be quality-focused and thoughtfully produced," Mother Handsome co-owner Brooke Zadorsky said. "He makes a consistently amazing product that highlights his passion for roasting."

Find Mother Handsome at 14661 W. 11 Mile Rd.