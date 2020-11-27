Oakland Co. giving free Shipt membership to residents over 60

Oakland County is giving a free Shipt membership to residents over the age of 60 this winter season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer is in efforts to help older adults still access the everyday items they need without having to expose themselves to risk unnecessarily.

Oakland County partnered with Shipt to provide a one-year membership for unlimited, same-day delivery from a variety of local stores.

Shipt is a service that shops for you and then safely delivers your groceries and household essentials direct to your door. This can include refrigerated foods, pet supplies, or simple household essentials that you would normally find at a local grocery store.

This annual membership is being offered free of charge to Oakland County senior residents who are aged 60 or older and offers unlimited, same-day grocery delivery.

Please note that you must pay for the items that you order, but delivery will be free of charge with this membership.

Free Shipt memberships will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Apply for the Shipt membership online, but if you need assistance call the Oakland County Help Hotline at (248) 858-1000 Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

You will need an email address to use the Shipt membership.

After you sign up, you will receive a confirmation email from Oakland County, Michigan that will have your unique redemption code in it. You will also receive a hard copy of your redemption code in the USPS within 7 days, but you do not need to wait for the hard copy to redeem your code. We recommend redeeming it as soon as you receive your confirmation email.

The code will expire after December 20, and you will not be able to redeem it after that date.