There's a new student in the Huron Valley School District and she's kicked off the semester with a bang.

She's always in a good mood, considered by some to the class flirt, and even a teacher's pet. After all, Rosie is a dog.

But this canine comes outfitted with some special skills, which will be on display when school returns at Lakeland High School. The reception has already been good, the principal said.

"I have never seen so many positive emails from our parents," said Brigitte Knudson.

Rosie is an elite detection K-9 and will work as a school safety dog to help sniff out anything from bullets to firearms and explosives. She works alongside her handler John Tassis.

"When the kids are all in class, I’m usually sweeping lockers, sweeping any packages coming into the school, cars any type of place where there could be a threat," he said.

Rosie's job puts her at the front of the schools security. When she finds something bad, she gets treats - a feedback loop that continues to reinforce her abilities as a tool to keep kids safe.

"Both of the benefits, the security benefit - the safety benefit - and also the social and emotional piece is something you can’t really put a price on," said Greg Gudice, the CEO of Elite Detection K9.

Rosie wasn't a cheap investment for the school - coming in at an $80,000 a year price tag. But Knudson says it's "absolutely" worth the money, "plus more."

RELATED: Robot guard dog unleashed in Ferndale

The funds are part of a school safety appropriation from the legislature. While Rosie's skills are impressive, her handler admits it's a shame that they're needed in the first place - which is why they are thinking ahead.

"In today’s time and age, it’s a shame that’s where we’re at, but we're at a point where were being proactive about it. We want to protect our community, we want to protect our kids," said Tassis.