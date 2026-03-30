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Oakland County International Airport cancels 2026 air show due to construction

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 30, 2026 1:49pm EDT
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WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County International Airport has canceled this year's Festival of Flight.

The event, which includes an air show and open house, is typically scheduled for the second weekend of August. The Waterford Township airport cited "a high volume of construction activity" as the reason for the cancellation.

Taxiways at the airport are scheduled to be reconstructed this year, with the work beginning in May. The multi-phase project is expected to take more than three months to complete. 

Related: Selfridge Air Show canceled

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Selfridge Air Show canceled due to 'operational and readiness requirements'
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Selfridge Air Show canceled due to 'operational and readiness requirements'

The 2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show has been canceled "due to operational and readiness requirements."

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