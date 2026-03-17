Selfridge Air Show canceled due to 'operational and readiness requirements'

The Brief The Selfridge Open House and Air Show will not be held this year. The base commander said this cancellation is because of "operational and readiness requirements." This year's air show was scheduled to be held on May 30-31.



The 2026 Selfridge Open House and Air Show has been canceled, the Macomb County Air National Guard base said Tuesday.

According to Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, commander of the 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base the annual event, which was scheduled for May 30-31, will not be held "due to operational and readiness requirements."

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of our neighbors and community partners," Voelker said. "We look forward to the opportunity to host our next open house and air show when mission requirements allow."

The miliary wrote in a press release that "the 127th Wing and its mission partners, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol, remain committed to maintaining strong ties with the community."