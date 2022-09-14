Oakland County man accused of trying to meet 15-year-old, bringing cocaine for girl

article

An Oakland County man had cocaine and vapes for who he thought was a 15-year-old girl he was trying to meet with, authorities said.

Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, thought he was talking to a teen girl. Really, it was a man posing as a 15-year-old.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Gooden allegedly sent messages about how he would meet the girl and bring cocaine. He arranged to meet the girl at a gas station at Baldwin and Montcalm in Pontiac and provided a description of his vehicle.

The man who was posing as the teen alerted deputies, who surveilled the gas station until Gooden arrived Monday. He was arrested without incident.

According to the sheriff's office, cocaine was found in his vehicle.

Gooden allegedly told deputies he was meeting with the girl to buy her school supplies.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams, and accosting, enticing, or soliciting a minor for immoral purposes. He was given a $25,000 cash or surety bond and is currently at the Oakland County Jail.