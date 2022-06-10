Oakland County man charged in Pontiac fatal shooting

article

An Oakland County man faces murder charges after a shooting that left a man dead early Monday morning.

Jaydrian Ju Wan Munson, 38, of Pontiac, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, firearms possession by a felon, and two counts of felony firearm.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.

Police say Munson shot 45-year-old Raymond Davis and left him to die. Munson was arrested several hours after the shooting near East Pike and Woodward Avenue.

Munson has prior convictions for domestic violence, assault, battery, and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.