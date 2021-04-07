Oakland County motorcyclist dies after hitting SUV in Lapeer County

article

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a crash in Lapeer County.

Authorities said 69-year-old Gregory Velasco, of Oxford, was traveling east on Lippincott Road in Elba Township when he struck a GMC Terrain as it turned left into a driveway around 4:30 p.m.

Velasco, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. He died at the scene. Authorities said the investigation showed that he braked before hitting the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old Lapeer woman, was not injured.

Authorities are working to determine if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.