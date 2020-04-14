Oakland County orders essential workers wear face masks at job

Oakland County is bolstering up its restrictions on residents in an effort to curb the COVID-19 spread. While much of the order will mimic guidelines already recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new order now mandates all essential workers operating in jobs that have face-to-face interaction with the public must wear a face mask.

Signed off Monday, all workers employed at grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and locations where social distancing measures are not possible must use a facial cover that "snugly covers the face and mouth, whether store-bought or homemade and which is secured with ties or ear loops."

These masks don't include the N95-rated masks as those are critical supplies reserved for health care workers and first responders.

The order also comes with an emphasis on a daily screening deployed by all businesses still operating under the Michigan Governor's Stay Safe, Stay Home executive order. Screening criteria must include

Symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and/or diarrhea. When a touchless thermometer is available, a temperature check is strongly recommended Any close contact in the last 14 days with someone with a diagnosis of COVID-19 Travel internationally or domestically in the last 14 days

Anyone who responds yes to any of these questions must self-quarantine for 72 hours with no fever AND other symptoms improve AND at least seven days have passed since the symptoms first appeared.

If you'd like to craft your own mask, FOX 2 has created a step-by-step guide for making one. Find it here and watch the video guide below:

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

