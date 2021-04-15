Oakland County partners with group that helps solve hate crimes against LGBTQ people

article

A group that helps solve hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people has expanded into Oakland County.

The Fair Michigan Justice Project assists law enforcement officers and prosecutors with solving these serious crimes.

It was started five years ago and operates in Wayne, Ingham, and as of last month, Washtenaw counties.

"I am thrilled to bring Fair Michigan's vital expertise in seeking justice for LGBTQ crime victims into Oakland County for the first time. This innovative partnership will help train assistant prosecutors in navigating cases with LGBTQ victims, a critical step in our ongoing fight to ensure the criminal justice system sees, hears, and delivers justice for marginalized communities," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

The chief of Oakland County’s Special Victims Unit, Tricia Dare, was appointed to be the Fair Michigan prosecutor.

Fair Michigan will train members of the prosecutor’s office on issues related to dealing with LGBTQ crime victims and witnesses.

"It has long been my goal to expand our project into Oakland County – Michigan’s second largest county and one with a sizable LGBTQ population. I welcome the progressive leadership of Prosecutor Karen McDonald and her office with its focus on smart-on-crime policies and initiatives, and I want to thank her for recognizing the value of our Fair Michigan Justice Project. We are eager to work together," said FMJP President Alanna Maguire.