Program that helps solve crimes against LGBTQ people expands to Washtenaw County

The Fair Michigan Justice Project, a program that helps solve hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, is expanding into Washtenaw County.

"Partnering with Fair Michigan and bringing the Justice Project to Washtenaw County has been a goal of mine because I am committed to ensuring justice for everyone in our community," said Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit. "It is my hope that our partnership will enhance the trust between the LGBTQ community and law enforcement."

The prosecutor's office will be trained this spring on issues related to dealing with LGBTQ crime victims and witnesses.

Washtenaw County First Assistant Prosecutor Christina Hines will work with the FMJP to prosecute people who commit crimes against LGBTQ people.

The FMJP has been assisting law enforcement officers with solving serious crimes against the LGBTQ community since 2016. The program currently operates in Wayne and Ingham counties. It has convicted nearly 30 people and has a 100% conviction rate.

"Expanding the Fair Michigan Justice Project into Washtenaw County will provide greater avenues for justice for Michigan's LGBTQ residents," said FMJP President Alanna Maguire.