Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools

If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week.

The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to a release from parks and recreation, the first public course to close is Springfield Oaks Golf Course in Davisburg, which will be shutting down operations on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Golfers can play a few more rounds at the county's other public courses through Sunday, Nov. 6 as Glen Oaks in Farmington Hills, Lyon Oaks in Wixom, Red Oaks in Madison Heights, and White Lake Oaks in White Lake will stay open.

"This has been a great season all around. Most golf courses experienced record demand and the weather was generally fantastic," Chief Park Operations and Maintenance – South District Tom Hughes said.

The past couple of weeks of fall weather have been perfect for golfers of all levels and you can still get a tee time by reserving on OaklandCountyParks.com.

"Summer was great, but the cooler fall air provides an ideal golfing environment with fewer crowds and bugs," Hughes said.

Glen Oaks, Lyon Oaks, Springfield Oaks and White Lake Oaks golf courses are all 18-hole courses with clubhouses and pro shops. The 9-hole executive course at Red Oaks Golf Course is also home to FootGolf, which combines golf with soccer.