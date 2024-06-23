Oakland County Sheriff's deputy shot, killed on Detroit's east side

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy has died after being shot Saturday night on Detroit's east side.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference at noon.

Police were seen investigating an incident near Park Grove St and Schoenherr St late Saturday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was shot and rushed to the hospital. The deputy was pronounced deceased.

Other departments have sent condolences to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.