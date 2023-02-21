Oakland County woman accidentally wins $100,000 from Michigan Lottery

article

An Oakland County woman didn't realize she had entered a Michigan Lottery second chance drawing until she won $100,000.

Victoria Rudzewicz, 75, of White Lake, won the prize in a random drawing Feb. 8. She didn't realize she had been entered into the drawing when she scanned non-winning $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets.

"I scan all of my tickets on the Michigan Lottery app to check them, but I didn’t know I was entering a second chance giveaway by scanning my non-winning $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets," Rudzewicz said. "When I saw an email from the Lottery informing me I’d won a $100,000 prize, I was ecstatic, but I wasn’t sure if it was real."

A call shortly after confirmed the good news.

"I got a call from the Lottery shortly after receiving the email and that’s when I knew it was real. It was so exciting! I called my daughter right away to tell her the good news," she said.

She plans to use the money to take a vacation to Florida with her daughter and then save the rest.