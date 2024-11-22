Oakland County woman killed after running stop sign in Springfield Township

A Groveland Township woman died after running a stop sign Wednesday night and hitting another vehicle.

Authorities said 34-year-old Renee Vilders was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox on Holly Road in Springfield Township when she ran a stop sign at Dixie Highway around 9:30 a.m., hitting a 2023 GMC Sierra.

The crash caused both vehicles to go off the road into trees, and Vilders' Equinox flipped on its side. She was pronounced dead at the scene. All people involved were wearing seat belts, authorities said.

The driver of the Sierra, a 64-year-old Groveland Township man, and his 61-year-old passenger were both taken to a hospital, where they were listed as stable.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash. Autopsy results for Vilders are pending.