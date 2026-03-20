Oakland County's RainSmart Rebates returns to help more residents install rain barrels, gardens, and trees

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The Brief RainSmart Rebates reimburses Oakland County residents who install rain barrels, rain gardens, and trees at their homes. The program is open to residents in the George W. Kuhn Drain Drainage District. During a two-year pilot program, residents installed infrastructure that is expected to keep 1.4 million gallons of stormwater out of the sewer system annually.



Looking to spruce up your yard and help the environment at the same time?

Oakland County's RainSmart Rebates, a program that reimburses residents for adding green infrastructure to their properties, is back, and applications are now open.

The program helps qualified residents install rain gardens, rain barrels, and native trees at their homes. During a two-year pilot that wrapped up last year, residents installed infrastructure that is expected to keep 1.4 million gallons of stormwater out of the sewer system annually.

RainSmart Rebates is open to residents who live in cities that are in the George W. Kuhn Drain Drainage District, including all or part of Berkley, Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Clawson, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Huntington Woods, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, Royal Oak Township, Southfield, and Troy.

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Why it matters:

Flooding is a major issue in many parts of Metro Detroit, especially in cities that are part of the George W. Kuhn Drain because it is a combined sewer system. In a combined system, wastewater and stormwater both flow through the same pipes, known as gray infrastructure, and go to a wastewater treatment plant.

This means that during periods of intense rain like Metro Detroit has been seeing more frequently, the system can get overwhelmed. The result? Flooded streets and backups into homes.

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Also, there is a greater likelihood of contaminants making it into the system. This is a concern even for homes not on a combined sewer system.

Rain barrels, trees, and native plant gardens all help reduce the amount of rainwater that makes it to the sewer system.

By the numbers:

According to Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash, the second year of the pilot program saw a 22% increase in participation from 2024.

Last year, 379 rain barrels, 199 native trees, and 105 rain gardens were installed.

In 2024, there were 159 rain barrels, 98 trees, and 49 rain gardens installed.

Since the pilot began, nearly 300 residents have participated. A total of more than $176,000 rebates were distributed, with the average participant receiving $500 for their projects.

How it works:

Homeowners can first check if their property falls into the eligibility area. If it does, they can apply for the program.

Once accepted and a $25 site assessment fee is paid, staff from the Clinton River Watershed Council or Friends of the Rouge will evaluate the property to determine which infrastructure would best work. The program allows for up to two trees, two rain barrels, and a rain garden, with exactly what residents can install dependent on the results of their site assessment.

After the site assessment, residents can begin installing their rain barrels and trees, while rain gardens require submitting a design for approval first.

Once the projects are completed, residents submit their projects to the county for reimbursement.

Program participants are eligible to receive up to $125 per rain barrel, $250 per tree, and $6 per square foot of rain garden, with a total cap of $2,000 per property.

What you can do:

Learn more about RainSmart rebates and apply here.