Oakland Sheriff offering $10K reward for locating suspected getaway driver in Pontiac girl's murder

Oakland County law enforcement have arrested one individual and are searching for another in connection with a 7-year-old's murder in Pontiac last week.

The sheriff's office is searching for 17-year-old JaJuan Calvin McDonald of Pontiac, who they say was the getaway driver in the gang-related slaying of Ariah while she was on her way home from school.

The suspected gunman was arrested Wednesday night in Troy and detectives plan to charge him with first-degree murder and other felonies.

The tragic shooting prompted an emergency meeting in Pontiac among community members and the mayor March 23. Officials concerned about the level of gun violence lobbied for more collaborative efforts in finding solutions to the upward trending homicide rates in the city.

"The wrong people are afraid in our community," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "We must make those that carry and use weapons illegally and perpetrate this violence the ones that are fearful of the certainty of long prison time. Children coming home from school should never be afraid. These suspects must be held accountable."

According to the sheriff's office, McDonald is to be charged with first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony for his involvement in the shooting death late Friday afternoon on March 18.

Police have set up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Police say the girl's mother was waiting at a bus stop for her two children and two nieces when she noticed an orange SUV with two men inside drive past her.

She picked up her children from the stop and headed home. As she pulled into the driveway of her home, she noticed the same orange vehicle approach. At around 4:50 p.m., multiple gunshots were fired at her vehicle.

Ariah, who was still in the back seat of the car, was struck once in the back of her head. Her father took her from the car into the home shortly before deputies arrived. She was taken to a hospital where she died a short time later.

Her 30-year-old mother was taken to the hospital with a grazing wound to her head, but she refused treatment. The other girls in the car at the time were 6, 7, and 11.

The sheriff's office is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information as to McDonald’s whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK UP. Tipsters remain anonymous.