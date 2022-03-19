7-year-old girl from Pontiac dies after being shot in the head on Friday; deputies say it's gang-related

A 7-year-old girl that was shot in the head yesterday during a drive-by shooting in Pontiac has died from her injuries.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, this shooting is gang-related.

At around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, 7-year-old Ariah was on her way home from school with her mother, sister, and two cousins, according to police.

Ariah's mother said that she picked up the girls from the bus stop and noticed two men in an older orange Chevrolet Blazer drive by.

She said she picked the girls up, pulled into the driveway of her home near Paddock St. and Wilson Ave., and that was when the orange car pulled up and started firing shots.

Police said that Ariah was struck in the back of her head. She was taken to the hospital in a patrol car but unfortunately died a short time later. Her mother was also grazed by a shot to her head but declined treatment at the hospital.

Ariah's sister and two cousins were in the car at the time of the shooting. The girls, ages 6-years-old, 7-years-old, and 11-years-old, were not injured.

OCSO said that this shooting was gang-related.

"All too often we see gang members seeking to perpetrate violence against rivals strike innocent victims in the process," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. "This is completely unacceptable, and the tragic loss of this child will not be tolerated. If you carry or use a gun illegally in furtherance of criminal activity, we are coming for you."

OCSO confirms they have identified at least one person of interest in this shooting, but have not said if they have anyone in custody.

"We will seek the harshest charges possible from both county and federal prosecutors," Bouchard said in a press release. "I encourage the community to express their outrage by sharing any information they have about violent individuals. It is not snitching when you take steps to protect your own family and community by sharing information. If you are as angry as I am, let’s hold these individuals accountable and prevent these tragedies in the future."