Oakland University requires COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty, and staff on campus

On Monday, Oakland University joined many other universities in requiring all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be on campus.

The university made the change in its policy on Friday due to rising COVID-19 infection rates and the full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which was done on Monday by the FDA.

The expanded mandate requires the first dose is done by Sept. 3 with the second dose completed by Oct. 1.

"I am so very proud of how the Oakland University community has weathered the past 18 months of the COVID pandemic. It is a tribute to your individual and our community’s collective perseverance, determination and resilience," said OU President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz. "But, unfortunately, the national and international health crisis is not over. This will continue to require more of each of us. To protect yourself, your family and your community, you must get vaccinated and wear your mask."

According to OU, the dramatic increase in the number of cases combined with the delta variant was the reason for the change in policy.

Students, faculty, and staff must provide proof of vaccination on the university's Graham Health Center secure patient portal.

OU now joins several other universities in the policy, including the University of Michigan, Albion College, Michigan State University, Wayne State University, Central Michigan University, Kalamazoo College and Grand Valley State University.