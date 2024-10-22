Obama rallies voters for Kamala Harris in Detroit before packed Huntington Place

Tuesday was part rally, part concert as a closing argument for Democrats working to shore up Michigan for Kamala Harris.

Detroit’s own superstar Eminem got a rockstar’s welcome with his game face on as he endorsed Harris and introduced the headliner - former President Barack Obama.

Obama walked out to a crowd of 13,000 Harris supporters at Huntington Place downtown.

Obama said he’s not one to get nervous before rallies but found tonight to be an exception taking the mic over from Slim Shady as we went into campaign mode.

The 44th president admitted he usually doesn't "get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," Obama quipped, before peeling into the opening lyrics for Eminem's hit "Lose Yourself."

He then got down to business, talking unity.

"Donald Trump wants us to think this country is hopelessly divided between us and them," he said. "And he does this because he understands dividing people, making people angry, that boosts his chances of being elected."

Obama also spoke of getting out to vote - playing off his former motto of "Hope" adding that casting your ballot is a must.

"I know that I'm the 'Hope' guy," he said. "But don't just 'Hope' - get off your couch and vote."

Also speaking the star-studded event including former Lions great Calvin Johnson, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin.



