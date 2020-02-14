Off-duty cop finds hidden cameras at tanning salon in Shelby Twp

Hidden cameras were found at a tanning salon in Shelby Township Friday - leaving employees disgusted and dismayed.

An off-duty police officer was tanning at Chili Peppers on 25 Mile and Van Dyke at 7:30 p.m. tonight when he found a hole in the wall, according to the business' general manager.

The police officer discovered hidden cameras in different rooms throughout the business. The manager says this all happened around 7:30 tonight.

Right now she said she doesn't know exactly when the cameras were put in or if they are operable. She also doesn't know who installed them or how and says the tanning salon is fully cooperating with police.

The general manager added that many of the employees tan there too and it feels like a big invasion of privacy. FOX 2 also reached out to Shelby Township police but could not confirm information at this time.

