Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk

An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk.

According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. Sources say he pointed a gun at his girlfriend and people at the party. His girlfriend called 911.

While Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and MSP troopers were responding, Dombrowski left in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Troopers pulled over Dombrowski and discovered he was intoxicated, police said.

Dombrowski is charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, carrying concealed while under the influence, possession/use of body armor without written permission, and brandishing a firearm in public.

He was released on a $5,000 cash surety bond.

The Detroit Police Department issued a statement:

"The Department was notified of the arrest of the involved member this past Friday. The member has been suspended pending full adjudication of the criminal complaint as well as the Department’s own internal administrative review.

"The Department will not tolerate its members engaging in criminal conduct – especially domestic violence."