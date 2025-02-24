Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of running red light, causing fatal motorcycle crash

article

The Brief A Detroit police officer is facing charges after allegedly causing a fatal crash in Roseville while off-duty last summer. A motorcyclist crashed into Corey Jones' vehicle after Jones allegedly ran a red light. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.



Months after an off-duty Detroit police officer allegedly caused a crash that killed a motorcyclist, he has been charged.

Corey Siquan Jones, 28, is accused of running a red light on 12 Mile in Roseville on Aug. 16, 2024. A motorcyclist, 26-year-old Evan Newman, who was going through the green light, hit Jones' vehicle. Newman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roseville police concluded their investigation into the crash earlier this month, and submitted their report to the Macomb County prosecutor, who charged Jones with moving violation causing death. He was arraigned and given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on Friday. If convicted, Jones could spend a year behind bars.

"Police officers are sworn to uphold the law, but they are also bound by it. No one is above the law, and our justice system must apply equally to all," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.