Off-duty Detroit police officer shoots armed teen who drew gun on him

An off-duty Detroit police officer shot and wounded a teen suspect who pointed a gun at him Thursday, according to DPD.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Brace just after midnight today when the officer was sitting inside a parked vehicle and got approached by three Black males.

After being approached by the group, one allegedly pointed a gun at him when the officer drew his gun and shot the suspect. All three fled on foot, but the wounded teen, 16, was found at a local hospital. He is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say he had been dropped off at the hospital by two Black males in a red 2006 Pontiac Vibe. The suspect was detained by officers and taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Task Force Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



