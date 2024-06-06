Officer-involved shooting in Detroit under investigation after 14-year-old is injured

An incident that took place in Detroit on Wednesday left a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound in the leg.

It is still unclear if the teen was shot by police during a pursuit that involved the vehicle that the boy was in, but the Detroit Police Department is treating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.

The police chase ensued after officers tried to stop a vehicle that was involved in an earlier shooting at O'Hair Park at Grandville and Trojan, according to DPD.

"Video from the area confirms that a Detroit Police officer responding to the area of the pursuit fired at least one round as the vehicle headed toward and subsequently around the officer’s vehicle," according to a police release.

The chase spanned nearly three miles before the suspect's car stopped because of a flat tire. Five individuals inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot but were located and arrested by police – one of whom was the 14-year-old, shot in his lower leg.

The teen was treated and released from the hospital.

Footage provided by Detroit police captures what looks like an AR-style long-gun, raised outside a Jeep window Wednesday afternoon near W 7 Mile and Bentler – moments before the officer fired at least one round, as the SUV sped off around the officer’s scout car.

The suspect that was allegedly shooting into O'Hair Park could face federal charges.

"I have a 2 year old daughter. it’s getting bad in this neighborhood," said Maya Moore, who lives near the park.

Moore said that she worries about the children who usually play in the park, especially as the weather gets nicer.

"It makes you want to leave the area," she added.

Police sent FOX 2 images of the four guns they collected from the suspects, including one AR style long-gun and one AR style pistol.

This matter has been turned over to the Homicide Task Force. Michigan State Police will take the lead in that part of the investigation, but there will also be an administrative internal investigation to see if any department policies were violated.