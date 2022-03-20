Officer-involved shooting in Kalamazoo; suspect fatally struck by officers

Kalamazoo's Department of Public Safety officers fatally struck a suspect after he fired shots at the officers early Sunday, according to KDPS.

Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of South Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo at around 10:19 a.m. to investigate suspected criminal activity.

According to the officers, the 33-year-old suspect started shooting from a handgun at the officers while they were on the scene. Officers said they returned fire and struck the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 33-year-old was a resident from Battle Creek and the lone suspect, according to officers.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is now being handled by Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at (269) 488-8911, or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.