Officer Mohamed Said murder suspect expected to be arraigned on numerous felony charges Thursday

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  July 25, 2024 7:52am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Michael Lopez winks at the camera after being taken into custody for the shooting death of a Melvindale Police Officer. (Photo: Maricruzz Zaragoza)

MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man accused of murdering Melvindale police officer Michael Said is expected to be arraigned on numerous felony charges Thursday morning.

Michael Lopez, 44, was arrested in Detroit on Monday after a tip led investigators to him.

The 12 charges against Lopez include murder of a peace officer, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and multiple weapons charges. He is charged as a four-time habitual offender, Michigan State Police said,

Visitation for Officer Mohamed Said scheduled for Thursday

Hundreds of people are expected to pay their respects Thursday during a visitation for fallen Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said. He was killed while investigating a suspicious person call on Sunday.

Lopez is accused of killing Said while the officer investigated a suspicious person call Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

A source told FOX 2 that Lopez confessed to the crime. He is expected to be charged Thursday. 

