Officer and suspect both stable after Roseville shootout

A Roseville Police officer is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

What we know:

Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 24, Roseville police responded to the 26000 block of Kathy St for a domestic situation. Officers were advised that the suspect was possibly armed with a weapon.

Officials say the suspect immediately fired shots at arriving officers through a closed window with a high-powered rifle. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect and causing him to stop shooting.

One officer was shot and is at the hospital in stable condition.

Roseville police surrounded the home and, within minutes, received assistance from St. Clair Shores PD, Eastpointe PD, Warren PD, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Detroit PD, Fraser PD and Center Line DPS.

Roseville and Warren Emergency Response Team (ERT) officers in tactical gear worked to get the suspect out, but he refused.

Along with other tactics, police used a SWAT vehicle to ram the front of the home. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, eventually exited the home and was taken into custody.

He was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

What they're saying:

"The City of Roseville Police Department cannot thank our colleagues from all the jurisdictions that responded to assist us in the frigid cold," said Berlin. "The resources that were assembled to bring this incident to a quick and safe ending were nothing short of amazing."

Officials have not yet named the suspect. FOX 2 spoke with family and neighbors who identified him as Daniel Waldrep; an ex-Detroit Police officer. According to records, Waldrep resigned following charges, and part of his plea agreement was to leave the DPD.

What's next:

"Our officer is resting at an area hospital, surrounded by his family and several of our officers who will watch over him until he is released," said Chief Mitch Berlin.

Officials have no information on charges at this time. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.