Ohio man killed in Bedford Township crash

At about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Jimmie Clarke, 43, of Shelby, Ohio, was killed when his four-door sedan crossed the center line of Lewis Avenue and went into a ditch near Donald Drive.

Witnesses said Clarke was driving northbound when he entered the ditch and struck several small trees before the car flipped over.

Clarke was transported to a hospital in Toledo, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7548. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.