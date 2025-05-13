article

The Brief The Ohio National Guard will be performing air exercises this week The 180th Fighter Wing is conducting its training during the night from May 12-15 That could mean loud noises for those living near the Michigan-Ohio border



Don't be surprised if the sound of loud booms thunder through the night sky this week as Ohio National Guard's Airforce conducts training.

The 180 Fighter Wing said it would be operating its night flying between May 12-15.

Big picture view:

Ohio's national guard will be taking to the skies this week as its pilots perform air exercises, according to the 180th Fighter Wing's Facebook page.

The division uses F-16 Fighting Falcons, which it hopes to put their capabilities to the test. The high-tech jets can reach supersonic speeds, which means residents near Northern Ohio can expect some loud booms echoing at night.

The 180th Fighter Wing operates in three general airspaces: near southern Ohio, over Alpena in Northern Michigan, and in southeast Indiana.

While training, pilots will practice the "flight regimes essential for exploiting the full capabilities of the F-16," according to its website.

