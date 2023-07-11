Oklahoma man sentenced for kidnap and rape of Macomb teen he met online

An Oklahoma man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teen girl in Macomb County learned his punishment Tuesday.

Bryan Harper was sentenced to spend the next 12 to 46 years behind bars.



Prosecutors say he posed as a 14-year-old boy and reached out to the 14-year-old girl online.



He then met up with the victim, tied her up, and kidnapped her.

Once Harper is released, he'll also be monitored electronically for the rest of his life. He was also ordered to comply with SORA, and Wyatt’s Law, as well as subsequent fines and costs.

"Criminal Sexual Conduct of a minor is one of the most heinous and vile crimes, and those who take advantage of our youth deserve the strictest penalty. We hope this sentencing makes Macomb County safer, and helps give some closure to the victim and her family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement.

