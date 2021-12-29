Omicron so far a 'mild' variant, Michigan adopts new political maps, Red Cross blood supply at 10-year low

More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S.

"What we generally know is the more mutations a variant has, the higher level you need your immunity to be. ... We want to make sure we bolster everybody’s immunity. And that’s really what motivated the decision to expand our guidance," Walensky said, referencing the recent approval of boosters for all adults.

She said "the disease is mild" in almost all of the cases seen so far, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said.

Some cases can become increasingly severe as days and weeks pass, and Walensky noted that the data is a very early, first glimpse of U.S. omicron infections. The earliest onset of symptoms of any of the first 40 or so cases was Nov. 15, according to the CDC.

The omicron variant was first identified in South Africa last month and has since been reported in 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

The first U.S. case was reported on Dec. 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC had recorded 43 cases in 19 states. Most were young adults. About a third of those patients had traveled internationally.

More than three-quarters of those patients had been vaccinated, and a third had boosters, Walensky said. Boosters take about two weeks to reach full effect, and some of the patients had received their most recent shot within that period, CDC officials said.

Fewer than 1% of the U.S. COVID-19 cases genetically sequenced last week were the omicron variant; the delta variant accounted for more than 99%.

Scientists are trying to better understand how easily it spreads. British officials said Wednesday that they think the omicron variant could become the dominant version of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom in as soon as a month.

The CDC has yet to make any projections on how the variant could affect the course of the pandemic in the U.S. Walensky said officials are gathering data but many factors could influence how the pandemic evolves.

"When I look to what the future holds, so much of that is definitely about the science, but it’s also about coming together as a community to do things that prevent disease in yourself and one another. And I think a lot of what our future holds depends on how we come together to do that," she said.

The CDC is also trying to establish whether the omicron variant causes milder — or more severe — illness than other coronavirus types. The finding that nearly all of the cases so far are mild may be a reflection that this first look at U.S. omicron cases captured mainly vaccinated people, who are expected to have milder illnesses, CDC officials said.

Another key question is whether it is better at evading vaccines or the immunity people build from a bout with COVID-19.

This week, scientists in South Africa reported a small laboratory study that found antibodies created by vaccines were not as effective at preventing omicron infections as they were at stopping other versions of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, vaccine manufacturer Pfizer said that while two doses may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased levels of virus-fighting antibodies by 25-fold.

Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people harbored levels of omicron-neutralizing antibodies that were similar to amounts proven protective against earlier variants after two doses, the company said.

Michigan adopts new congressional, legislative maps

The new maps outlining the district boundaries of Michigan's congressional delegation got the seal of approval from the state's new redistricting commission. Eight of the 13-member panel approved the map labeled "chestnut" which creates three competitive districts and a 7-6 split in Michigan.

The battle for the majority of the state House and Senate also appear to have tightened, where the GOP has had strong majorities in both sides of the legislature. Maps in both ends of the legislature were also approved.

Under the current map, Republicans would win an extra 15.2% of seats in a hypothetical tied election. Their edge drops to 2.8% under the new plan based on an analysis of 2016, 2018 and 2020 election data, according to PlanScore, a project of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center.

The map for the state House, where Republicans have a 58-52 advantage, also will be fairer to Democrats. PlanScore projects a potential 56-54 GOP edge if Republicans get 49% of the vote.

Detroit police kill suspected gunman in alleged Christmas murder

The man suspected of killing his wife and adopted daughter was shot dead by Detroit police Tuesday when they attempted to execute a search warrant at a home a tip lead them to. Inside, police believed was Dwayne McDonald.

McDonald was a person of interest in the double murder of Elaine Fizer and Daunya, who were both found shot to death in their own home on Christmas.

But when police entered the apartment building, the man inside shot at them. So they fired back. "Upon entering the building and announcing, ‘Detroit police, search warrant,’ the officers attempted to make access to one of the apartments, where they were greeted by Mr. McDonald, who was armed. A shot was fired, at which time officers returned fire, striking Mr. McDonald," Chief James White said.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blood supply at 10-year low, Red Cross says

The American Red Cross says its blood supply is the lowest it's been in a decade but in Metro Detroit, people are lining up to answer the call. At the Red Cross Donation Center in Warren, heroes work and donate to help others in need. People like Michael McPherson, an Army veteran who donates platelets a couple of times each month.

"I do it to help people. My late daughter-in-law passed away from cancer. My brother’s wife passed away from cancer," McPherson said. "I can’t donate a lot of money. I’m not well-to-do in that area, but it’s what I can do to help people." Across the country, 5,000 units of platelets are needed every single day and McPherson's contributions help cancer patients and those with chronic illnesses.

McPherson and others like him are playing a critical role for the Red Cross to save lives during one of its toughest stretches. Meghan Lehman from the American Red Cross Michigan Region said Metro Detroit has been a bit of a bright spot during this 10-year low.

"Right now, we’re in a historically low blood shortage. The lowest in 10 years. Metro Detroit we’ve done a really good job at filling appointments," she said. "This says great things about the people of Detroit. They really have stepped up. Not just now during this critical shortage, but throughout the whole pandemic." Blood supply shortages are common during the holidays, but this one stated six months ago.

GPS tether leads police to Chesterfield Township shooter

A man is accused of shooting a longtime friend after they got into an argument on Christmas in Chesterfield Township.

Police allege that Alphonse Grzelakowski, 39, shot his friend three times in the backyard of a home in the area of Cotton and Donner roads. The victim suffered superficial injuries to his arm and leg.

According to police, the 43-year-old victim sought treatment at a hospital on Sunday.

Officers said they were able to track Grzelakowski down because he is on parole and was wearing a GPS tether. He was arrested without incident at his brother's home in Roseville.

Grzelakowski was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he could face life in prison. He was given a $250,000 cash bond.

What else we're watching

A judge has dismissed a case that two white men brought against the Michigan State Police after alleging they were victims of illegal retaliation when objecting to the department's effort to diversify its workforce. The two men had been fired from the department after improperly interfering in a transfer request. The University of Michigan says it will resume in-person classes on Jan. 5, with added safety measures in place to kick off the winter semester. The plan to move forward with in-person classes was based on the university's success in the fall with keeping low levels of infection. The Detroit Health Department is rolling out a red carpet event with treats, prizes, and a certificate and photo with Spiderman for its latest vaccination event. The Northwest Activities Board will host the event. Kids age 5 and up are welcome. A 17-year-old Southfield teen who has been missing for more than a month has still not returned home. Zyquis Lewis was last seen running away from his mom's house on Nov. 25. The former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died on Tuesday. The 82-year-old was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. He served in Congress for 24 years.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will breach the low-40s Wednesday with a solid chance of overcast all day. Conditions will remain on the cooler side until Friday, when they climb to the mid-40s.

Sports icons pay tribute to John Madden, who died Tuesday morning

Tributes and condolences continue to pour in from the sports world over the passing of John Madden.

Madden, the former NFL coach, sportscaster and video game icon, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

"Absolute legend amongst legends," Arizona Cardinals’ defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted. "Rest In Peace Mr. Madden.

"When you think NFL football, you think John Madden," retired New England Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman tweeted. "RIP to a Legend."

"No one has made the sport more interesting, more relevant and more enjoyable to watch and listen to than John," play-by-play announcer Al Michaels previously said.

"Rest in Paradise To the [G.O.A.T] John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on!!!!" Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted.