On birthday of man killed trying to stop break-in, family plans his funeral

The family of Stanley Green Jr. still can’t believe he was killed after trying to stop a car break-in outside his neighbor's residence.

Tuesday would have been his birthday.

"Tomorrow is not promised, and today is not promised," said Yolanda Givens, the victim's aunt.

He walked outside his Highland Park home as some bad guys were trying to break into his neighbor’s vehicle. Stanley tried to stop them and he was shot dead.

"We’re living in perilous times, this incident here is evidence of that," said Givens, an evangelist. "It’s sad he had to lose (his life) but I think God makes no mistakes. (It's) sad he had to go, but he makes no mistakes who he uses to draw.

"He’ll use people to draw folks together."

Givens says she is preparing to deliver her cousin’s eulogy.

"There definitely is a Word that needs to go forth," she said. "This is an excellent time to express what my brother's keeper is."

Green knew exactly what it meant, and he lost his life as he looked after his neighbor.

As the family prepares for a funeral Michigan State Police continue to investigate and right now there is no one in custody.

"Right now there’s not, but we do have a lot of footage of what took place," she said.

And the family is confident justice will be served.

If you have any information, please call the state police tip line at 1-855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.