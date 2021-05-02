One dead, another critically injured by vehicle while crossing the street in Detroit

A 28-year-old man has died from his injuries while crossing W. 7 Mile Road early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m in the area of W. 7 Mile and Sunderland, a 28-year-old and a 19-year-old woman were crossing the street when they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

Both victims were sent to a local hospital, unfortunately the 28-year-old was fatally injured. The 19-year-old has been listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please call Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.