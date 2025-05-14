One dead, another wounded after Michigan State Police execute search warrant for narcotics investigation
(FOX 2) - Police used deadly force while executing a search warrant in Genesse County early Wednesday morning after an armed man refused to drop a shotgun he was wielding.
The 37-year-old man died from his injuries while another woman was injured after police shot her.
What we know:
Around 5:30 a.m., the Flint Area Narcotics Group was in the 9000 block of River Grove Road in Montrose Township for a search warrant.
FANG, as the group is known, was executing a search warrant for a narcotics investigation in the area.
While serving the search warrant, police were confronted by a man armed with a shotgun. He was shot by police after refusing orders from officers to drop the weapon.
Another 47-year-old woman was also shot by police, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to the local hospital.
According to police, two other men were arrested while a juvenile was detained.
What we don't know:
The exact nature of the investigation is unknown or what police were searching for, only that a police group that specializes in narcotics was involved.
An emergency support team from Michigan State Police also assisted.
What's next:
Those arrested will be in court for an arraignment on the recommended charges.
The officer involved in the shootings was also placed on leave, as is MSP policy.
The Source: The Michigan State Police Third District put up details about the officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.