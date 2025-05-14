The Brief Law enforcement fatally shot a 37-year-old man after he confronted them armed with a shotgun while police were executing a search warrant. Michigan State Police assisted officers looking for narcotics at a residence north of Flint. Three other people were arrested while a juvenile was detained during the investigation.



Police used deadly force while executing a search warrant in Genesse County early Wednesday morning after an armed man refused to drop a shotgun he was wielding.

The 37-year-old man died from his injuries while another woman was injured after police shot her.

What we know:

Around 5:30 a.m., the Flint Area Narcotics Group was in the 9000 block of River Grove Road in Montrose Township for a search warrant.

FANG, as the group is known, was executing a search warrant for a narcotics investigation in the area.

While serving the search warrant, police were confronted by a man armed with a shotgun. He was shot by police after refusing orders from officers to drop the weapon.

Another 47-year-old woman was also shot by police, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to the local hospital.

According to police, two other men were arrested while a juvenile was detained.

What we don't know:

The exact nature of the investigation is unknown or what police were searching for, only that a police group that specializes in narcotics was involved.

An emergency support team from Michigan State Police also assisted.

What's next:

Those arrested will be in court for an arraignment on the recommended charges.

The officer involved in the shootings was also placed on leave, as is MSP policy.