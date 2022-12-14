Expand / Collapse search

One dead in triple shooting near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side

By Jack Nissen
Detroit police converged on Detroit's west side near Rutherford and Curtis Street late Tuesday. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed and two others were non-fatally shot in a violent incident that happened on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police confirmed three people were struck with gunfire in the area of Rutherford Street and Curtis Street, north of Outer Drive. . 

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. 

As of Tuesday night, the circumstances around the shooting remain unclear. 

Detroit police's homicide division is now investigating the scene. 

Updates are expected later Wednesday. 