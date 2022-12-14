One dead in triple shooting near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side

article

One person was killed and two others were non-fatally shot in a violent incident that happened on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police confirmed three people were struck with gunfire in the area of Rutherford Street and Curtis Street, north of Outer Drive. .

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday night, the circumstances around the shooting remain unclear.

MORE: Farmington man still hospitalized 6 weeks after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him

Detroit police's homicide division is now investigating the scene.

Updates are expected later Wednesday.