Farmington man still hospitalized 6 weeks after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him

Six weeks after a Farmington man was shot and critically injured, he still has a long way to go.

Kevin Kessler, 46, was shot minutes after calling police Nov. 1 because he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road.

"It's the old adage, go fight for your country and come home and get shot," said Mikki Hill, a friend of Kessler's. "Just sadness, fear, worry -- where are the girls?"

Hill first heard about the shooting on the radio and had a feeling it was Kessler.

Kessler was going through a messy divorce, a suspected motive for the shooting. His ex-wife's boyfriend, Matthew Miquel Jones, is now charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with the crime. Sources said more people could be arrested, too.

"I don't know what they were thinking. I don't know why. I don't know what he could have done to justify this," Kessler's friend Nicole Green said.

One of Kessler's legs was amputated at the hip, and he is on kidney dialysis.

"He's going to survive and wants to, and I think that's half the battle is the push to want to make it," Hill said. "Living for the girls."

Kessler has two daughters who are 13 and 16.

"Softball coach, military veteran who's been on multiple deployments overseas. Such a great dad, does everything for his kids," Hill said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay expenses as Kessler heals.

"He's going to need so much, not just moving. His whole life is going to change, if he can go back to work who knows when," Hill said.