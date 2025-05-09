One hospitalized in Eastpointe shooting, police searching for suspect

The Brief A shooting left one injured in Eastpointe on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Kelly near 8 Mile, near the site of a recent shooting near a Footlocker. Investigators are working to determine if this crime was random or targeted.



A shooting in Eastpointe shook the community Friday afternoon, with neighbors still trying to piece together what happened.

What they're saying:

At around 3:30 p.m. on Kelly near 8 Mile, police say a dark-colored sedan pulled up to a minivan where a person inside the sedan fired several shots into the van.

The driver crashed his vehicle after being hit by gunfire and was rushed to an area hospital.

In his van was an open Bible on his dashboard and a United States Marine Corps ornament hanging from his rearview mirror.

"We’ve been seeing a lot of that often as well, whether it be on the freeway or even in the neighborhood where it seems like a random shooting," said Marc D’Andre of 7 Mile Radio.

The backstory:

Previously, on Saturday, just yards away, a 19-year-old woman allegedly shot four men outside the Footlocker, killing two of them.

Eastpointe Police Detective Lt. Alexander Holish said that it was a targeted attack.

"It’s either a coincidence at this point. I don’t want to speculate; we have no suspicions that it’s related, but at this time in this world, all kinds of stuff is happening," he said.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine if this crime was random or targeted.

Meanwhile, Eastpointe residents say gun violence tends to ramp up as the weather warms up.

"I wish we could find something to do other than pulling the guns out every time we have an issue with each other, no matter who it is. Let’s learn to talk things out as opposed to shooting all the time," said D’Andre.

Police did not have a suspect as of Friday night. They are asking if anyone has any information, call Eastpointe police.