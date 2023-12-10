One hospitalized in Detroit gas station shooting

article

Detroit police said that one man was hospitalized after a shooting at the Valero Gas Station in the 8000 block of E. 8 Mile Road near Van Dyke at about 3 p.m. Dec. 10.

The victim’s wounds were "non-fatal" according to police.

Officers said that two groups of individuals were arguing when an "unknown suspect" fired multiple shots.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by police.

A pile of clothes on the ground inside the police tape at the Valero station. (Photo by Fox 2 Photographer Mike Torrento)

(Photo by Fox 2 Photographer Mike Torrento)