One hospitalized in Detroit gas station shooting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police said that one man was hospitalized after a shooting at the Valero Gas Station in the 8000 block of E. 8 Mile Road near Van Dyke at about 3 p.m. Dec. 10.
The victim’s wounds were "non-fatal" according to police.
Officers said that two groups of individuals were arguing when an "unknown suspect" fired multiple shots.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by police.
A pile of clothes on the ground inside the police tape at the Valero station. (Photo by Fox 2 Photographer Mike Torrento)
