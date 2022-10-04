One man killed in shootout with Lansing Police Department, chief says

The Lansing Police Department said a man who was shooting at officers was shot and killed Tuesday morning as police tried to serve a search warrant after a report of shots fired.

According to Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee, officers were sent to a home on Malcolm X St. in Lansing around 12:45 Tuesday morning on a report of gunshots.

Once police arrived, they said they found multiple stolen cars and secured a search warrant for the home.

By 5:15, the search warrant was being served and police were going inside. However, they were met by a man with a gun who threatened them. Police backed away for safety reasons but then heard several shots fired from inside the home.

According to Sosebee, the man who was armed then came out of the home and started shooting at officers.

Police shot back, hitting the suspect. He was then taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police is taking over the investigation, as they do for every officer-involved shooting.

Sosebee said the shooting investigation is going and they are still working to secure the scene.

The suspect who was killed by police has not been identified.