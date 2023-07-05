article

Would you want to whack a golf ball as hard as you could in the middle of downtown Detroit? The opportunity may be coming from one of the coolest spots in the city.

Following the end of the Detroit Tiger's season, people will have a chance to tee off from the upper deck of Comerica Park, home of the city's baseball team.

A partnership between the team and Upper Deck Golf announced plans for the authentic round of golf. There will even be custom greens on the field, a release announced Wednesday. There will be live music, food, and beverage specials as well.

The event will take place over three consecutive days following the end of the Tiger's season. Tee times will start as early as 7 a.m. and go as late as 9 p.m. Booking will be required to attend.

There will also be a VIP time which includes free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges.

Registration will open in early September, however fans can register for early access to the tee times at upperdeckgolfing.com/comericapark. Tigers fans will get early access to the event.