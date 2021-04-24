One person killed, another injured in double shooting on Detroit's east side

The Detroit Police are still investigating what happened in the 13400 block of Hasse street Friday night where one person was shot and killed, another injured.

Around 11 p.m. two men were shot. One victim a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other a 26-year-old man was sent to the local hospital and remains in temporary serious condition.

If you or anyone you know has any information please call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.