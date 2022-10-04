One-stop Covid testing and treatment sites added around Detroit

Detroit residents can receive Covid testing and treatment in one place as part of Test to Treat.

"If someone has symptoms, they come in and get tested. If they test positive within five days a prescription would be written, and then they could receive treatment right in one space," said Dr. Claudia Richardson, the medical director with the city of Detroit.

Those who are sick will get the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

"It's here for when people need it, and it’s ideal for people who need it because it’s indeed one-stop service," Richardson said.

Telehealth services will also be provided.

Schedule a Covid test here.

