Opening Day at Comerica Park - Time, Weather, and watch options for Detroit Tigers first home game

Major League Baseball may kick off at the end of March, but Detroit baseball won't truly celebrate the season's commencement until the Tigers are batting on home turf.

Opening Day at Comerica Park usually comes with poor weather - not that cold temperatures or rain can diminish the spirit of a newly invigorated fanbase ready for another season of America's past time.

For the 2023 season, the Tigers will play two away series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros before hosting the Boston Red Sox on April 6. Could this be the beginning of a season that nobody is expecting? One that ends in a World Series title? We'll soon find out.

This upcoming season is likely Miguel Cabrera's last before retirement. The former Triple Crown winner will have one more chance to take home baseball's top prize.

FOX 2 has been following the Tigers through Spring Training. For more information on the sights and sounds from Lakeland, check out the coverage here.

And for everything to know about Opening Day, check below.

When is Opening Day?

The Tigers open home play Thursday, April 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 p.m.

Who are the Tigers playing?

The Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox.

Last season, the Tigers ended with a 66-96 record and near the bottom of the league. The Red Sox didn't have much better luck, finishing with a 78-84 record.

How to watch the Tigers

The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Detroit, FOX, MLB Extra Innings, and NESN. It will also be streamed online at MLB.TV with a subscription.

How to get tickets to Opening Day

There are still plenty of tickets available - though fans shouldn't wait too long before getting their seats.

StubHub lists prices for the game starting at $54. Many upper deck seats are under $100 while lower deck seats are listed at several hundred dollars. Ticketmaster also has seats available.

Opening Day Forecast

Historically, the weather on Opening Day is not great. Last year, it was on the warmer side with sprinkles. The year before, it snowed. And prior to the pandemic, it rained the two years before.

The last time weather could be considered nice was in 2015. This year, temperatures are expected to be in the 50s with dry conditions and some wind.

New Comerica Park dimensions

It's not just a new season in 2023. There's also a new Comerica Park. The home of the Tigers will bring the center field wall in 10 feet. The park also lowered the walls from 13 feet at its highest to seven feet for the entire outfield.

Previously, Comerica Park had the deepest center field in the league.

Opening Day bag policy

For any fans attending the game, only wallets, clutches, and single-compartment bags that are smaller than 4 x 6 x 1.5 inches. Anything larger is prohibited.

The only exception is bags that are needed for a medical necessity.