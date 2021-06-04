Operation Liberation activists protest wrongful convictions

Activists hit the streets to call for justice from wrongful convictions Friday across the street from the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in downtown Detroit.

Operation Liberation organized the call to action protest over those wrongfully convicted.

"It was the same people pushing for me I'm paying it forward," said Davone Sanford, who took part in the rally.

Sanford was wrongly convicted at just 14 years old for killing four people in Detroit. But after 9 1/2 years behind bars, he was released after another man confessed to the crimes.

"It was hell in there," he said. "What I went through in prison I shouldn't (have gone) through because I was innocent."

Kevin Harrington says he was wrongfully convicted of first-degree murder but thanks to the Conviction Integrity Unit, which investigates claims of innocence, his cries were heard.

"With the CIU coming into play a year or so ago, things started turning around in my case," he said.

But the organizer of this protest says most who are wrongfully convicted, are not so lucky -including her brother.

"My brother, they are still holding him even though his case was overturned in 2017," Cieddah Ewing said.

Officials say Michigan has the second most exonerations from crimes in the country as many more wrongfully convicted prisoners continue fighting for freedom

In response to the protest, Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy released a statement that reads in part,

"In 2018, I started the first Conviction Integrity Unit in the state. We have exonerated and/or given relief to 29 people. That is more than other units that have been around for more years than ours. I intend to continue this important work."

Activists say they're calling on the prosecutor to hold a Town Hall with the families

"We want answers we want to know why delaying justice," Ewing said.

Worthy says she is planning a Zoom town hall meeting this summer regarding the Conviction Integrity Unit.

For now these advocates say they will keep fighting. Sanford started a nonprofit to help give voice to the voiceless

"Social justice causes and wrongful convictions just all around the board," he said.

Worthy's statement in full is below:

"In 2018 I started the first Conviction Integrity Unit in the state. It has been recognized around the country as exemplary. I'm proud to say that recently elected prosecutors are now following our example. We have exonerated and/or given relief to 29 people. That is more than other units that have been around for more years than ours. I intend to continue this important work. If we had more staff in our unit we could increase our productivity and I am constantly working on that. "