Operation Safe Neighborhoods responsible for 901 arrests, more than 660 guns off the street

More than 660 illegal guns have been taken off the streets as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods since August 2022. Those same guns have resulted in 901 arrests,’ according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

"As someone who’s experienced gun violence, as someone who has seen it in my family … a gun not being on the street means a person not dying," he said.

The program is a collaboration coordinated at the state level that is cracking down on crime.

"We need to think about what we have in our respective roles that we can do to reduce gun violence," Gilchrist said. "…reduce conditions that lead to gun violence and make sure those that shouldn’t have them don’t have them.

"There is of course a tremendous amount of work that is yet to be done… so we can remove funds and get them out of their hands," Gilchrist said. "We’ve seen a lot of community partners stepping up to do things like that."

Law enforcement agencies submitted close to 2 million crime guns to the ATF for tracing between 2017 and 2021, according to the most recent data available.

Russ Marlan, the Field Operations Administration Deputy Director with the Michigan Department of Corrections said that the MDOC had agents conduct more than 6,100 compliance checks on probationers and parolees.

"That’s why it’s important that we have our law enforcement partners with us so they can take control of those guns or anything else that we find that is illegal and either they’re prosecuted everyone we’re searching is on parole or probation," he said.