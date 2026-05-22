Orion Township shooting, carjacking suspect denied bond in first court appearance

The Brief Twenty-five-year-old Mauriel Hearn is charged with eight felonies in connection to the shooting and carjacking of a woman in Auburn Hills. FOX 2 learned a few new details, including that the mother who was shot tried to comply with Hearn and even gave him her purse before he allegedly pulled the trigger at Baldwin Commons outside the Old Navy.



The man accused of shooting and carjacking a woman in front of her young son in broad daylight appeared in court for the first time Friday.

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Twenty-five-year-old Mauriel Hearn is charged with eight felonies.

FOX 2 learned a few new details, including that the mother who was shot tried to comply with Hearn and even gave him her purse before he allegedly pulled the trigger at Baldwin Commons outside the Old Navy.

Officials say the chase he led police on exceeded 100 miles per hour multiple times. Hearn is facing life in prison and is charged with eight counts, including carjacking, assault with intent to murder, and fleeing police.

He did not expect to see news cameras when he first entered the courtroom. He and his attorney asked the judge that his face not be shown, but the judge granted permission for cameras to remain.

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Hearn was on parole for assault with intent to do great bodily harm out of Washtenaw County. Sheriff Bouchard has been vocal about his frustration that Hearn served no jail time for that crime. His attorney said in court that Sheriff Bouchard’s comments are out of line.

"He has discussed my client’s other case, a prior crime my client was convicted of where the sheriff addressed that my client may have warranted attempted murder charges," said attorney Lindsay Abramson. "There’s just been a number of comments we think affected his right to a fair trial in Oakland County. We intend to file for a change of venue as a result of those comments."

"My first response is I never said a name, so is she admitting he did it? And my second response is I’m out of line?" said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "The person who went into a parking lot and shot a woman in front of her young child to steal her car. I think she needs to figure out who’s really out of line here."

FOX 2 also heard from the Washtenaw County prosecutor, who stood by Hearn’s prior sentencing, saying it fell within sentencing guidelines.

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