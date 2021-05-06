Outdoor First Fridays Ypsilanti events resume this weekend

article

The monthly First Fridays Ypsilanti events resume outdoors this week.

Friday's celebration kicks off with an opening reception for Our Layers of Identity on Washington Street in downtown Ypsilanti at 6 p.m. The city has closed Washington through the summer for outdoor dining, shopping, and other activities due to the pandemic.

For Layers of Identity, First Fridays collaborated with Washtenaw Community College to promote community engagement with art. The initiative aims to improve well-being through art during the pandemic.

There will be numerous art events throughout the city.

